Advertisement

Lincoln police investigate vandalism reports associated with Tik Tok trend

Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are looking into four separate vandalism reports they believe are associated with a Tik Tok trend.

Officer Erin Spilker said the reports came in Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. She said officers were called to four separate homes. At each, the victims reported a group of people kicked in their doors and fled the area in a dark colored sedan.

The homes were all located in Southeast Lincoln, in neighborhoods near 84th and A, 56th and Normal and 70th and Van Dorn.

Spilker said officers are aware of a Tik Tok trend that encourages people to make videos of themselves kicking in doors to homes.

“This is a frightening trend that causes great alarm and fear to those being targeted,” Spilker said. “We encourage parents to discuss this trend with their children and dangers associated.”

Spilker said officers processed the scenes for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Group collecting signatures to eliminate state board of education
Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police in Aurora, Colorado, stopped him on...
Colorado city to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

Latest News

Unlike years past, Hy-Vee will not be open regular hours on Thanksgiving day, and will close at...
Thanksgiving grocery shopping without breaking the bank
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska officials give update on state’s growth, business education programs
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol partnering with neighboring states to encourage safe driving over the holiday
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
University President sends letter on UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity plan