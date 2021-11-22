Advertisement

Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a death near the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th and Old Cheney Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were dispatched to the area around 7:30 this morning and confirmed a deceased person was located in the area. A witness told 10/11 the person was found in the parking lot near Super Saver.

Spilker said at this point, they don’t have any additional information.

This is a developing story. Follow 10/11 NOW for updates.

