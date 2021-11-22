Lincoln Tree of Hope passes out meals to families in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This year, Lincoln Tree of Hope packed dozens of cars with Thanksgiving meals during their fourth annual distribution event on Sunday. For Jennifer Bales, a single mother, it has been a tough year to financially to feed her and her son.

“I think it is especially important because I am a single mother, so it’s just myself and my son,” Bales said. “I think with all of the things going on in the world right now and just with all the negativity, this is just a huge booster for everybody.”

The organization passed out turkeys, vegetables, juice, pans to cook with and even hygiene products. Shannon Crellin founded Lincoln Tree of Hope in 2018. She wanted to help others who were dealing with tough times. According to Crellin, the organization have more people to help due to the pandemic and an increase in food costs.

“We had people sign up for the event and we had 100% of everybody that signed up show up, so that was pretty amazing. We like to see that,” Crellin said.

In past years, Lincoln Tree of Hope held the distribution indoors and allowed families to pick out their meal items. Instead, this year was an outdoor drive-through event, and they helped even more families during the pandemic.

“I am just personally grateful for them. They’ve been there for myself and my kiddo through some difficult times and just helped us out with quite a bit,” Bales said. “I’m just very thankful for them and very thankful for the work that they do for the community.”

Bales is also grateful to invite more of her family over this year. She thanked Lincoln Tree of Hope for not only feeding her and her son, but the rest of her family.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.