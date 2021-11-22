Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska officials give update on state’s growth, business education programs

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a news conference Monday morning on Nebraska growth.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Before talking about the state’s apprenticeship program, Ricketts started his news conference applauding the efforts of those fighting the Buffalo Creek fire in the Panhandle.

The governor talked about the work at Grand Island public schools, where students were working with CNH to learn welding and other manufacturing skills. The program is part of the state’s Developing New Talent Initiative, Ricketts said.

Ricketts declared November “Apprenticeship Month” for the state.

A grant allows the state to give aid to employers to establish apprenticeships, said John Albin, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Labor.

“We’ve made it an easy entrance,” Albin said.

Asked how the state’s low unemployment affects these sorts of programs, Ricketts said companies tell him they have a challenge finding qualified workers, which underscores the importance of getting such programs in place. The governor said the state has ads in different parts of the country, including Texas and California, highlighting the benefits of living and working Nebraska.

The state also emphasizes hiring veterans, holding job fairs that target that segment of the workforce as well as others coaxing Nebraskans back into the workforce, the governor said. Currently, the state has 17 business partners participating in the program, focusing on skilled jobs and technical science fields.

Ricketts said the state would consider expanding the program in Grand Island into other communities, should there be an interested local school district and prospective business or businesses to partner with them. The governor said similar programs — working with juniors in high school and older — have happened in Lincoln with Southeast Community College partnering; with Scottsbluff’s Career Academy; as well as in Norfolk.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for update.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Group collecting signatures to eliminate state board of education
Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police in Aurora, Colorado, stopped him on...
Colorado city to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol partnering with neighboring states to encourage safe driving over the holiday
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
University President sends letter on UNL’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity plan
LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
Meet Harry! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now