Nebraska State Patrol partnering with neighboring states to encourage safe driving over the holiday

Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol’s Colonel is asking Nebraskans to travel safe this holiday season, even as they cross into neighboring states.

It’s why the patrol is partnering with agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to spread this message of safe driving.

“Family and friendships aren’t bound by state lines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Nebraskans will travel to other states for Thanksgiving and many from other states will make their way to visit family and friends in Nebraska. So, we’re teaming up with our partner state agencies to let all motorists know that troopers will on the road, working to keep all travelers safe.”

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska comprise Region 7 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Each agency is also participating in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

All motorists, whether traveling in state or out of state, are encouraged to check weather conditions before beginning the trip and be aware of the options for assistance available in neighboring states.

Arkansas IDrive Arkansas *55

Iowa Iowa 511 *55

Kansas KanDrive *47

Missouri MoDOT Traveler Information Map *55

Nebraska Nebraska 511 *55

