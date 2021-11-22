Nice start to the workweek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with seasonal temperatures. A big warm up expected on Tuesday with a lot of us in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Big travel day on Wednesday and it will be cooler with more clouds but it should be dry.

Partly cloudy skies for the Lincoln area Monday morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and seasonal. Highs in the lower 50s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures in western Nebraska on Monday with seasonal temperatures in the east. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and chilly Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows around 30 with a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cool temperatures Monday night but, above average. (1011 Weather)

Lots of sunshine, breezy and mild on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 60s and a gusty south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy and mild on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be cooler and breezy with more clouds but, it should be mainly dry for holiday travelers. Highs in the mid 50s and northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be colder but mainly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Milder temperatures on Friday continuing into the final weekend of November.

Mainly dry conditions expected this week with temperatures above average for most of the week. (1011 Weather)

