Tuesday Forecast: In this case...”Temperature Tuesday” means highs in the 60s !...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably mild readings will overspread the region on Tuesday...along with gusty southerly winds...

High pressure will dominate 10-11 Country on Tuesday as wall-to-wall sunshine and increasing southerly winds make it feel more like mid-October than late-November. Highs on Tuesday are headed for the mid 60s-to-low 70s.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

That warm-up will be short-lived as a cold front sweeps across the area on Wednesday...bringing us more cloud cover and noticeably cooler temperatures along with a brisk north-northwest wind. Highs on Wednesday will fall back into the 40s and 50s statewide...with the chilliest readings across the north.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Even colder conditions are on tap for Thanksgiving Day as a reinforcing shot of chilly air presses across the region...and even mostly sunny skies won’t help in warming us up. “Brisk” might be the best way to describe the weather condition that Mother Nature will “serve up” on Thursday.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

After a chilly start with lows mainly in the 20s...weather conditions for Black Friday and the Nebraska-Iowa football game make a nice rebound...with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the 50s and 60s statewide...with the warmest readings in the west.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Even with a mid-week frontal passage and some up-and-down temperatures...conditions look to remain mainly dry through Friday.

5 Day Precipitation
5 Day Precipitation(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook continues the “mainly dry” weather theme over the next week...and outside of Thursday...milder-than-normal weather is also likely to continue.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

