Aurora can’t slow Mostek in Class B Final

Bennington running back outruns an Aurora defender during the Class B championship.
Bennington running back outruns an Aurora defender during the Class B championship.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bennington running back Dylan Mostek broke the Nebraska 11-man single-season rushing record while rolling up 218 yards in a 42-14 win over Aurora in the Class B championship. Mostek carried the ball 20 times and finished four TDs to cap an undefeated season.

Aurora finishes as a State Runner-Up for the second straight season. The Huskies went 10-3 this season.

Aurora junior Carlos Collazo rushed for a game-high 272 yards on 36 carries. Carsen Staehr had six catches for the Huskies.

Aurora committed three turnovers in the game, including a pair of interceptions in the red zone.

