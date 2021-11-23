Columbus Lakeview beats Pierce, wins first state championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Columbus Lakeview scored in all three phases on a breezy morning at Memorial Stadium to claim the school’s first state football championship. The Vikings defeated Pierce 37-25 in the Class C1 Final.

Kolby Blaser had a touchdown pass, Braxton Borer returned a fumble 56 yards for a score, and the Vikings successfully executed a fake field goal to build a 24-6 halftime lead.

Pierce, led by Ben Brahmer’s 9-catch performance, rallied in the second half to trim the Vikings lead to 6 points. A 10-yard touchdown run by Blaser with 4:06 left sealed the win for the Vikings.

Columbus Lakeview finished the season with an 11-2 record. The Vikings won the state title as the #11 seed in the Class C1 bracket.

