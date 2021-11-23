Lincoln Chamber of Commerce urging local shopping for holiday gifts this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Thanksgiving turkeys thawing, holiday shopping is likely next on your to-do list, and Lincoln businesses have a plea for you this season.

They’re asking people to make more of an effort to shop local.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce created a holiday shopping gift guide to help make it easier.

“We curated a list of local businesses categorized by everyone on your shopping list,” Brooke Zimmerman said, with the Chamber of Commerce said. “Even if people can make one more purchase at a local business it’s something they can feel good about. It keeps doors open, keeps the local workforce paid.”

One of the shops on that list is Francie and Finch, a bookstore off 13th and O that has hung it’s Christmas lights and is ready for shoppers.

“We love this time of year,” Leslie Huerta, Francie and Finch’s owner said.

There’s about 50 businesses on the 2021 holiday gift guide. The goal is to get people off of major online retailers and out of big box stores.

“We need to be intentional,” Zimmerman said. “It’s so easy to hop online, there’s a statistic that 64% of purchases are made online.”

The options on the list range from Moose’s Tooth, to the Lincoln Running Company, Francie and Finch, The Wax Buffalo and more. They even offer ideas for kids, beer and wine lovers and foodies.

The Wax Buffalo said it means a lot to be included, and they’ve got gifts for just about anyone.

“We’re a one stop shop,” Jenn Mattison with Wax Buffalo said. “We’ve got bath products, food products, hand made goods, even a wall of local Midwest made products.”

She said shopping local isn’t just a gift to your loved ones, but to the businesses you’re patronizing.

“Our small shops are so important and when you find a place that you love being here, you’ve got to put your money where your mouth is,” Mattison said. “But something there, pick up gifts there, spend time there, host events there.”

Especially after all they’ve been through to survive the last two years.

“Shopping local is so important,” Huerta said. “All of the money you spend goes right back in the community. It keeps little shops like ours along.”

When asked what people should look for at both shops, the owner of Francie and Finch said their puzzles have been very popular and they’re getting new books in all of the time. They’re currently holding a drawing where if you make a purchase between now and December 15 you’ll be entered to win a $100 shopping spree at the shop. At Wax Buffalo, they suggested pairing seasonal candles with bath bombs or cocktail accessories.

Check out the full gift guide here.

