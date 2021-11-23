LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in his vehicle in a Super Saver parking lot.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the Super Saver just north of of 56th Street and Highway 2 on Monday just before 8 a.m. for a medical emergency. The caller told the dispatcher that there was a man down inside the vehicle.

LFR forced entry into the vehicle to gain access to the 36-year-old man who was unresponsive. Shortly thereafter, they declared the man deceased.

Due to some unexplained injuries, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence, conducted multiple interviews, and are reviewing video from the area. This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and investigators are working to determine a timeline of events that led up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

