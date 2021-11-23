Advertisement

Panhandle Road Trip

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can see a number of Nebraska highlights while traveling on the Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway.

There are many scenic byways in the state. There is the Outlaw Trail Scenic Byway on Highway 12, or the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway on Highway 2. What is a scenic byway? “A scenic byway is a road that has been designated as such because it contains significant scenic, historic, recreational, or archeological value,” Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway representative Jonathan Shadegg said. The Western Trails Byway certainly fits the bill when it comes to a memorable route. “It starts in Ogallala and follows Highway 26 and 92 all the way over to the Wyoming-Nebraska state line over in Henry,” Shadegg said. “The whole theme of the Western Trail Scenic and Historic Byway is to follow the footsteps of the men and women who made their journey west all of those years ago.”

Traveling on this byway transports you right into the middle of pioneer history. You’ll get a chance to feel the past. “The byway closely follows all of the historic trails like the Oregon Trail, the historic California Trail, the Mormon trail, and even when you get over to Bridgeport, it meets up with the Pony Express Route,” Shadegg said.

Some of the sights you’ll encounter along this byway include Nebraska’s largest body of water, Lake McConaughy. You’ll also travel by Ash Hollow State Historical Park, where pioneers stopped for shade and water on their way west. You can even stop off for coffee and refreshments at places like “The Most Unlikely Place” in Lewellen, or Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees in Oshkosh. Of course, you’ll want to see Chimney Rock, and Scottsbluff National Monument along this route. “There’s plenty to do along that 144 mile stretch of road,” Shadegg said.

Organizers recently re-established a Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway committee, to help get more people traveling. “The mission of the committee is to promote travel and tourism along this corridor,” Shadegg said. “I created a Facebook page to help expose and establish the Western Trails Byway presence again on social media. So, I encourage people to find the byway Facebook page, and we are also in the process of developing a Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway website as well.”

It’s a unique byway, packed with miles of opportunities. “There’s about 40 stops along the Western Trails Byway, and that’s pretty impressive for only being 144 miles long,” Shadegg said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
Time to rescan! KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse
Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
Lincoln police investigate vandalism reports associated with Tik Tok trend

Latest News

You can see a number of Nebraska highlights while traveling on the Western Trails Scenic and...
Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway
Bill Steckis book
New kids book by Bill Steckis
AFAN interview 2
AFAN interview 2
The 2021 winners of the Leopold Conservation Award were officially recognized at the AFAN...
Leopold Conservation Award