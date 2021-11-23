Advertisement

Troopers arrest one; Find 78 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN)- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Monday.

A trooper observed an eastbound Hyundai Elantra speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80, near Kimball at around 1:00 p.m. MT. During the traffic stop the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 78 pounds of marijuana, contained in vacuum sealed packages in the trunk. The driver, 36-year-old Liming Yang of Chicago, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Yang was lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
Time to rescan! KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse
Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
Lincoln police investigate vandalism reports associated with Tik Tok trend

Latest News

New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
Time to rescan! KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”
Experts at the Great Plains Culinary Institute share their turkey tips.
Thanksgiving Hack: Best way to prepare and carve your turkey
Meet Shrek! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now