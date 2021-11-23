LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A UNL student group has now helped 100 people in their fight against cancer. Monday marked a major milestone. They donated about $400 to a Lincoln mom fighting breast cancer.

The organization, Students Together Against Cancer, was started in 2012 by a UNL student who fought cancer as a child, who wanted to make sure nobody fought alone. It’s that student’s legacy.

That money is going to help Danielle Afterink provide a Thanksgiving dinner to her family. She’s fighting breast cancer and is recovering from a double mastectomy. She hasn’t been able to work. It’s why the $420 in gift cards she received from Students Together Against Cancer is a huge blessing.

“We don’t want people to have to worry about those kinds of things when already dealing with high stress because of diagnosis,” said Jonah Payne, Students Together Against Cancer.

Danielle is the 100th cancer patient the group has helped.

“I know members have worked really hard and it’s a really great experience to be a part of,” said Sarah Hoagland, Students Together Against Cancer.

Each year, about 30 to 40 UNL students hold fundraisers throughout the year raising money for patients like Danielle.

“We’ve had volleyball tournaments, cornhole tournaments, a winter gala with a college twist on it with Raising Canes,” said Hoagland.

Over the last ten years, they’ve donated $40,000 to 100 Lincoln People going through cancer treatment. They have yet to turn a patient down.

“It’s been nine years in the making and we’ve got a lot more coming, but 100 is a milestone we didn’t expect,” said Payne.

They said the pandemic has student membership down, and that has made it a little tougher to give donations. But they’re not giving up on those who are the most in need.

“It’s great to get to 100,” said Payne. “now we’ve got to do 100 more.”

If you want to make a donation to the group, or if you are a cancer patient who could use some support, click here for more details.

