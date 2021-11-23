Warming up for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and mild temperatures expected on Tuesday along with a gusty south wind. Wednesday will be cooler with a lot more cloud cover and blustery. For those traveling on Wednesday, it looks to be mainly dry across Nebraska and we don’t anticipate any weather issues for travelers. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny but colder with highs near 40.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday, breezy and mild with the highs in the Lincoln area in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunny, breezy and mild across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight and relatively mild for November. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be around 40.

Mild November night. (1011 Weather)

It will be cooler on Wednesday with lots of clouds and a gusty northwest wind. Highs will be in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Even with the clouds, it should be dry for any holiday Travelers.

Colder temperatures for Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and colder with highs near 40. The good news is that it won’t be as windy. Northwest wind should will be around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny with chilly temperatures for Thanksgiving. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures return for Friday and Saturday. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles late on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler but temperatures will still be above average. Sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday.

Six out of 7 days will be above average. (1011 Weather)

