Wednesday Forecast: A temperature “retreat” for the middle of our week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More seasonal temperatures return for Wednesday...with a “helping” of even cooler readings “served up” on Thanksgiving day Thursday...

Unseasonably mild temperatures overspread the entire region on Tuesday...with afternoon numbers approaching-or-breaking daily records in some locations. Everyone saw readings in the 60s or 70s.

Tuesday Mid-afternoon Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front will bring breezy and much cooler conditions to the area on Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday drop back into the 40s and 50s...with the coolest numbers in the north and the milder readings in the south. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will make it feel cooler.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Wednesday night is expected to be quite chilly...with lows in the teens and 20s as skies clear out and winds diminish later in the night.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thanksgiving Day should see plenty of sun...but not a lot of warmth...with highs in the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for much of 10-11 Country. It will be a little warmer than that in the west.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Our Friday forecast contains a nice rebound in temperatures for any outdoor activities you may have planned...Husker game...shopping...spending time with family...etc...with highs back int he 50s and 60s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Another quick-moving weather system skips across the region on Saturday...cooling us back a bit and producing a very small chance for some isolated rain showers. We are still expecting highs in the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday looks quiet and seasonably mild with highs again in the 50s and 60s statewide.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook continues to look mild and and mainly dry for this time of year.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.