Archbishop Bergan beats Norfolk Catholic, wins Class C2 state championship

By Eddie Messel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Archbishop Bergan scored four touchdowns in the first seven minutes to win the state championship. The Knights defeated Norfolk Catholic 49-20 in the Class C2 final.

Norfolk Catholic kicked off the scoring with Karter Kerman 16-yard rushing touchdown. Archbishop Bergan and quarterback Koa McIntyre answered with a 80-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Pruss.

The Knights went on to score four unanswered touchdowns as they went into half up 35-13. McIntyre finished the day 9-11 for 259 yards and five touchdowns.

Archbishop Bergan finished the season undefeated with a 13-0 record. The Knights won their first state championship since 1979 back as a C1 school.

