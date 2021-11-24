Advertisement

Caller scams Lincoln woman out of nearly $20,000

(VNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning people about a scam that recently left an elderly woman out nearly $20,000.

Lincoln Police said a 91-year-old woman received multiple phone calls last week from someone claiming to be with Wells Fargo Bank.

Over the course of four days, the scammer convinced the victim to withdraw money, purchase gift cards, and give the caller the gift card codes. 

The victim suffered a total loss of $17,500.00. 

“This investigation is ongoing but LPD would like to remind everyone that similar scams continue to plague our community,” Sergeant Chris Vigil said.  “If you are asked to purchase any form of gift card, which is almost always not a legitimate request, please end the call and contact that business or organization to confirm the accuracy of the request.”

