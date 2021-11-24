Advertisement

Doctors encourage safe gatherings for the holidays as COVID-19 cases increase

By Bria Battle
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As patients fill up hospital beds right before Thanksgiving, doctors say they’re becoming more concerned.

Doctors at Bryan Health and CHI Health hospitals said that with colder temperatures and the holidays, comes indoor gatherings and they are already at capacity with patients.

“We have a lot of anxiety about the coming weeks because we are operating at a high capacity and it continues to be a challenge,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonary critical care doctor at Bryan Health.

The state of Nebraska is up to 513 COVID-19 patients, which is a 37-percent increase in the last month. COVID-19 patients represent about 1/5 of all people in the hospital right now.

“For me that’s really concerning. So, with all that in mind, I think the best tools we have is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Renuda Vivekanandan, the infectious disease division chief at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center.

According to the Bryan Health dashboard, about 75-percent of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. CHI Health shares similar numbers. Dr. Vivekanandan said the patients she sees are mostly younger adults who are otherwise healthy.

“They have a really severe infection and they are on a ventilator and it’s just really heartbreaking,” Dr. Vivekanandan said.

Doctors said it’s also important to avoid getting together with family and friends if you’re sick. For those who are healthy, they encourage taking extra precautions.

“You can protect others by wearing a mask if you were gathering in a group like that especially if you’re unvaccinated,” Dr. Reichmuth said.

“I also think it’s important to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas, so let’s do it responsibly. Let’s get vaccinated, stay healthy and see our friends and family like we all deserve to because it’s been a rough two years,” Dr. Vivekanandan said.

In addition to COVID-19, they want people to be careful and limit spread of other respiratory illnesses, including the flu.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate will be...
Lincoln city officials extend mask mandate
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

mbb
Nebraska vs. Tennessee St.
Project Pink'd supporting breast cancer survivors
Project Pink'd supporting breast cancer survivors
Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches
COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches