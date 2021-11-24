Advertisement

Huskers grind out 79-73 win against Tennessee State

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska turned a 3-point halftime deficit into a 6-point victory on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers made just 6-of-25 shot attempts from beyond the 3-point arc and were out-rebounded by Tennessee State, an opponent out of the Ohio Valley Conference. However, the Huskers were able to go on a second-half surge and hang on against the Tigers for their third straight win.

Alonzo Verge and Bryce McGowens scored 18 points, while Derrick Walker added a career-high 16 points on 7-on-7 shooting.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate will be...
Lincoln city officials extend mask mandate
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse

Latest News

Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
Columbus Lakeview won the 2021 Class C1 State Championship with a 37-25 victory over Pierce.
Columbus Lakeview beats Pierce, wins first state championship
Class C1 Championship: Columbus Lakeview vs. Pierce
Class C1 Championship: Columbus Lakeview vs. Pierce
Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last