Huskers grind out 79-73 win against Tennessee State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska turned a 3-point halftime deficit into a 6-point victory on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers made just 6-of-25 shot attempts from beyond the 3-point arc and were out-rebounded by Tennessee State, an opponent out of the Ohio Valley Conference. However, the Huskers were able to go on a second-half surge and hang on against the Tigers for their third straight win.

Alonzo Verge and Bryce McGowens scored 18 points, while Derrick Walker added a career-high 16 points on 7-on-7 shooting.

