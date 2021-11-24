Martinez has surgery on injured shoulder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery Wednesday on his injured shoulder, according to head coach Scott Frost.

Frost said a decision on Martinez’s future with the Huskers could come soon.

”I want what’s best for the program,” Frost said. “Definitely want what’s best for Adrian, too.”

Martinez was injured in the 2nd quarter of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Frost said he hurt his shoulder when trying to catch his fall after a pass.

The junior quarterback has started all 11 games this season and has 2,863 passing yards this year.

Martinez is a Nebraska record-holder for career total offense.

He has the option to return for a fifth season if he chooses.

READ MORE: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.