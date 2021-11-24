Advertisement

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last

(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska tight end Austin Allen announced on Tuesday that this Friday’s game against Iowa will be his last as a Husker. It comes four days after Allen set the single-game receiving record for a tight end with 143 yards at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

In a tweet addressed to Husker Nation, Allen said, “I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

“You’ve given me five years of memories and experiences that I’ll be forever thankful for. Nebraska isn’t just another stop on the map for me. It’s home.”

An Aurora native, Allen came to Nebraska in 2017, redshirting his first year. He played minimally in 2018 with 2 catches for 54 yards, before becoming a regular starter later in his career.

Since the start of his sophomore season, he’s started 23 of 41 games for Nebraska, including every one in 2021. Through the first 11 games of the season, he’s set career highs in season receptions (36 - also a Nebraska tight end record) and yards (547). His 547 yards leads all Big Ten tight ends.

Due to COVID rules, Allen had the option to come back next season, but he’s widely regarded as a potential NFL Draft pick in April 2022.

