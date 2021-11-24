Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”
Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate will be...
Lincoln city officials extend mask mandate
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Greg McMichael was convicted of murder in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death.
Greg McMichael verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing.
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing