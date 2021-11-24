Advertisement

T-Mobile to pay $20M after outage led to failed 911 calls

A man uses a mobile phone outside a T-Mobile store, Monday, April 19, 2021, in New York. The...
A man uses a mobile phone outside a T-Mobile store, Monday, April 19, 2021, in New York. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.

The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures.

The agency said there was a “complete failure” of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. There were also calls that did go through but without key information, like a callback number or location data.

The FCC’s investigation said the outage began because of a failure in part of T-Mobile’s network, which was made worse by routing and software errors.

The Bellevue, Washington, company said that the June 2020 episode was a “short-term isolated outage and we immediately took steps to further enhance our network to prevent this type of event from happening in the future.”

This is not the first time such outages have happened. T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine after two related nationwide service outages on the same day in August 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln police investigating death in Southeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found dead in Super Saver parking lot had “unexplained injuries”
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate will be...
Lincoln city officials extend mask mandate
New 1,500 foot KOLN tower in rural Seward County.
KOLN relaunches ch. 10 following tower collapse

Latest News

mbb
Nebraska vs. Tennessee St.
Project Pink'd supporting breast cancer survivors
Project Pink'd supporting breast cancer survivors
Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic
COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches
COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches