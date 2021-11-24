Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly for some, mild for others, sunshine for everyone!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing some very mild weather the past few days - and really for most of November - we’re expecting one of the coldest days we’ll likely see this November for Thanksgiving day. The caveat being that the coldest temperatures should only be on the menu for far eastern Nebraska while central and western parts of the state see more seasonal to mild weather for the holiday.

After a cloudy and blustery day on Wednesday, clouds are expected to move out of the area as we head through Wednesday evening as high pressure settles in from the north. As high pressure moves overhead on Thursday, skies should stay sunny to mostly sunny across the state with some cloud cover trying to filter back in towards Thursday evening and Thursday night. No precipitation of any kind is expected for the holiday both here or for just about anywhere across the Plains.

The only unwelcome item on the menu for Thursday will be some very chilly temperatures - but as mentioned above, it should only be eastern Nebraska that has to deal with the cooler weather. Everyone though will see a cold start to Thursday with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s across the state with morning wind chills likely falling even further into the upper single digits to lower teens.

By the afternoon, we’ll have quite the spread of temperatures across the state as eastern Nebraska remains on the periphery of the cold airmass that will have settled across the upper midwest. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s across the eastern third of the state, into the 40s across central Nebraska, and into the low to mid 50s across the western third of the state. Winds - which have been blustery the last few days - will be much lighter by the afternoon with light north winds for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with winds turning to the south and southwest across central and western Nebraska.

The chilly weather won’t last long - in fact by Friday everyone should see temperatures that jump back into the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies - perfect weather for a good digestion walk after many of us “over-indulge” on Thanksgiving day.

The weather will pose no concerns for the Huskers and Hawkeyes on Friday afternoon with kickoff temperatures expected in the mid 50s. Through the game we should see mostly sunny skies with southwest winds around 10 MPH. Temperatures should reach to the upper 50s to low 60s through the game before we begin to see temperatures trail off towards the end of the game.

The extended forecast continues to advertise mild and dry weather into the weekend and into the last days of November with temperatures near 60° on Saturday, the low 50s on Sunday, then back to the upper 50s to low 60s through the first half of next week. Rain or snow chances continue to be missing in action as dry weather looks to continue for at least the next week. Next Wednesday marks December 1st - the beginning of meteorological winter and the (climatologically speaking) coldest three months of the year.

