Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After near record or record high temperatures yesterday, today is going to be much cooler and breezy. Chilly conditions are in the forecast for part of the area Thanksgiving Day. Well above average temperatures return for Friday.

A cold front and upper level trough will move through the region today. It is going to be mostly cloudy, much cooler and breezy. Winds will become north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures should range from the upper 30s in part of the panhandle to the upper 50s in extreme Southeast Nebraska. It should be dry today as well.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday. (KOLN)

Thanksgiving Day looks to be mostly sunny and not as breezy with winds 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s in Eastern Nebraska to the upper 40s to mid 50s in the western third of Nebraska. Clouds should increase Thursday night.

Chilly Thanksgiving Day in Eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Friday looks to be mostly sunny and warmer with well above average temperatures across the area. Highs will be in the 60s for almost all locations in Nebraska. Winds look to be southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The weekend will be a little cooler, but still above average. Saturday looks to be breezy and there is a very slight chance (less than 10%) of sprinkles or light rain showers. Above average temperatures should continue into early next week.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next seven days. There is a very slim chance of rain Saturday. (KOLN)

