People’s City Mission serving free Thanksgiving meals to Lincoln community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission has been serving meals for underprivileged Lincoln resident since 1907, and this Thanksgiving they’ll once again be serving full meals to anyone who is in need.

The mission will serve dinners at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Governor Pete Ricketts and his wife Suzanne were able to serve meals the day before.

The People’s City Mission tells 10/11 NOW they expect over 400 people to enjoy a meal, and have enough food for 700. To-go meals will also be available for anyone who isn’t comfortable being around crowds.

“We found that Thanksgiving is such an important marker for people to get a chance to have a great meal and just talk to somebody,” Pastor Tom with The People’s City Mission said. “Starting this year they’ll all write something down that they’re thankful for and share it with other people at the table. When you’re down on your luck it really helps build your esteem and it feels like you can get back on your feet.”

The People’s City Mission is always accepting donations at the Shelter at 110 Q St or the Help Center at 6800 P St.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.