Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly for some, but not for all

By Brandon Rector
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold start to the holiday across Nebraska part of the state will remain chilly through the day, but another part is going to have above average high temperatures this afternoon. Friday looks to be warmer across the entire area. There could be some precipitation this weekend.

After a cloudy and breezy start in Eastern Nebraska this morning, it should be mostly sunny, chilly and not as breezy this afternoon. Much of Central and Western Nebraska will be mostly sunny to sunny through the day. Seasonably cool, above average temperatures are expected for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle this afternoon.

It will be coldest in Eastern Nebraska for the holiday.
A warm front will move through the area tonight into Friday morning. This will cause temperatures to steady and then increase towards sunrise Friday morning. It is going to be a mostly sunny day with well above average temperatures and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Highs should be in the 60s for almost all of Nebraska.

Well above average high temperatures are expected across the area Friday.
An upper level disturbance looks to move through the area Friday night into Saturday. This will increase our clouds and bring us a very slight chance (less than 10% for most) of sprinkles or light rain showers. A cold front moving through the area will cool us down for the weekend, but temperatures should remain above average. Saturday is going to breezy. Much of next week looks to be seasonably mild with above average temperatures likely to continue.

After a chilly, below average Thanksgiving, the rest of the seven day forecast features above...
