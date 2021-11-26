Advertisement

Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
NSP: Suspect with gun shot by State Trooper after struggle
Adrian Martinez
Martinez has surgery on injured shoulder
Milton Munson's obituary went viral, and has resulted in betting on the Nebraska vs. Iowa game...
A die-hard Husker fans obituary turns into betting for charity
Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane

Latest News

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday with blustery north and northwest winds.
Saturday Forecast: Turning breezy and a bit cooler into Saturday
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
Trenton Allsman is reliant on oxygen after COVID-19 caused his lungs to reject. Now he's...
Lincoln man waiting for second double-lung transplant after COVID-19 infection causes rejection