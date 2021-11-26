Friday Forecast: Much warmer than yesterday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly Thanksgiving Day, today will be significantly warmer. It is going to be cooler, but still above average this weekend. Precipitation chances are looking slim over the next seven days.

A warm front moving through the area this morning as well as west-southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will help today to be much warmer than Thanksgiving Day. The day will begin partly to mostly cloudy, but the bulk of the day should be mostly sunny. High temperatures look to be in the 60s for much of the area.

It is going to be much warmer today than Thanksgiving Day. (KOLN)

An upper level disturbance and cold front will move through the area tonight into Saturday morning. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of sprinkles or flurries. Much of Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with north-northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Eastern Nebraska will remain cool Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Western Nebraska and the panhandle look to be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

It will be cooler, but still above average Saturday. (KOLN)

It will remain cool in Eastern Nebraska for the second half of the weekend with warmer temperatures returning for the west. (KOLN)

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. At this time, precipitation is not expected Monday through Thursday. It may not be until next weekend that temperatures return to and possibly below average.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of this week and much of next week. (KOLN)

