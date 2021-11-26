Friday Forecast: Sunshine lingers as warmer weather returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend is a good one as above average temperatures return for nearly everyone with the weather remaining relatively quiet across the state and across the region. The biggest “issue” we likely have this weekend will be some blustery north and northwest winds on Saturday behind a passing cold front. Any rain or snow chances are still basically zero through the weekend and through much of the next week.

Into Friday night, some cloud cover is expected to try and slide through the state. A warm front is also forecast to slide across the state which should lead to temperatures staying fairly steady, if not warming a degree or two through the overnight hours. Into Friday, skies are expected to remain sunny to mostly sunny through the balance of the day with some cloud cover moving back into the area by Friday night.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday with clouds moving back into the state towards Friday night. (KOLN)

The Huskers host the Hawkeyes in Lincoln on Friday and the weather looks to pose no problems for football - or any outdoor activity - on Friday. Kickoff is at 12:30 and we should see temperatures in the mid 50s by then in Lincoln with mainly sunny skies. Through the game, temperatures should climb into the low 60s with a southwest breeze at 5 to 15 MPH. By the end of the game, temperatures will have begun to tail off, but should remain quite mild and fairly pleasant.

The Huskers host the Hawkeyes on Friday and the weather should be as nice as we can ask for in late November. (KOLN)

Morning temperatures won’t be as cold on Friday as they were on Thursday - look for lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state.

Temperatures won't be quite as cold into Friday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, everyone should see a nice warm-up with temperatures jumping back into the lower to middle 60s across the state. Some spots across the western third of the state could even flirt with 70° on Friday afternoon. These numbers are about 10° to 20° above average for late November!

Temperatures are expected to jump back to the low to mid 60s on Friday. (KOLN)

A cold front will drop through the state Friday night and through the day on Saturday. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but generally dry weather to the forecast for Saturday. Winds will be blustery, with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures though look to stay above average - though they will be cooler than Friday. Look for highs in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south across the state.

Look for highs in the low 50s to low 60s on Saturday as a cold front drops through the state. (KOLN)

As we finish the holiday weekend on Sunday, a slightly cooler air mass will settle across the state behind the cold front. Even with the “cooler” air overhead, temperatures will still stay above average with highs in the 50s for most eastern Nebraska with low to mid 60s in the west. We shouldn’t see as much wind on Sunday as skies remain mostly sunny with more dry weather to finish the holiday weekend.

Look for highs in the low 50s to low 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep the mild weather going as we head into the new work week on Monday. Look for highs to jump back to the mid 60s in Lincoln by Monday before another cold front brings a slight cool down to the area into Tuesday. Temperatures climb back to the upper 50s by Wednesday as we begin December and the meteorological winter season. By next Thursday temperatures stay well above normal with forecast highs in the mid 60s. Rain or snow chances continue to be lacking over the next week with little to no chance for any moisture across the area.

Above average temperatures are expected through the rest of the week with more dry weather. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.