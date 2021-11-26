Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving weekend is jam packed with events that you can enjoy around the Capital City. Here are a few ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival

Check out the 11th Annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall. This is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. Come see 15 elaborate designer-decorated Christmas trees up close, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Each tree can be purchased in an online auction that ends on the last day of the festival. In addition to the trees, there is also a free whimsical selfie station/photo op and their popular Christmas Market where they sell professionally designed pencil trees, wreaths and door hangers.

Through Sunday; Free

More info: HERE

Rosie’s Downtown Presents The Sidetrack Band

Come tailgate with the legendary Sidetrack Band. The Sidetrack Band will be playing before and after the last home football game of the season verses Iowa. Let the traditions continue!

Friday 9:30 a.m.; $5 cover charge

More info: HERE

Lincoln Children’s Zoo Presents Zoo Lights

Get in the holiday spirit with Zoo Lights Powered by LES. The zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. This experience will include a 40 ft. Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60 ft. light tunnel and more! Stop by the s’mores or hot cocoa station for tasty holiday treats. Proceeds from Zoo Lights Powered by LES directly supports the Zoo and animals in the winter months.

Through December; Tickets: $10.95

More info: HERE

Fused Glass Snowflakes

Come in and make holiday gifts for everyone on your list! There are several snowflake patterns, simple, fancy and complicated to choose from. Make as many as you want in the time allotted!

Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Snowflakes start at $5

More info: HERE

Handel’s Messiah Community Sing

Raise your voice and join in Lincoln’s annual community sing of George Frideric Handel’s monumental masterpiece, “Messiah”. Scores will be available to borrow or to purchase if you do not have your own.

Sunday 4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.