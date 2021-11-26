Advertisement

Nebraska faces off against Iowa

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes its 2021 season on Friday with its annual Black Friday matchup against Big Ten West rival Iowa at Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln in set for shortly after 12:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by BTN and can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska will try to capture the Heroes Trophy to close a season full of near misses against nationally ranked teams. The Huskers’ most recent close call came on Saturday at No. 19 Wisconsin when NU fell 35-28 when a drive in the game’s final minute stalled deep in Wisconsin territory. The loss was Nebraska’s eighth this season by nine or fewer points with five of those against ranked teams. In the loss, Nebraska’s offense gained 452 yards against a Badger defense that entered the game allowing a nation-leading 216 yards per game.

The Huskers will look to end a six-game Iowa win streak in the border rivalry, with each of the past three Hawkeye victories coming by six points or less. Before Friday’s game Nebraska will honor members of its senior class who could be playing their final game in Memorial Stadium. Iowa enters the game with a 9-2 record, including a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play, following a 33-23 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and 12th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa checked in at No. 17 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, and was ranked as high as second by the AP earlier this season. An Iowa victory will keep its Big Ten Championship Game hopes alive.

Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team features one of the nation’s most opportunistic defenses. The Hawkeyes have 26 takeaways on the season and enter the regular-season finale at +13 in turnover margin.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved..

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
NSP: Suspect with gun shot by State Trooper after struggle
Adrian Martinez
Martinez has surgery on injured shoulder
Milton Munson's obituary went viral, and has resulted in betting on the Nebraska vs. Iowa game...
A die-hard Husker fans obituary turns into betting for charity
Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane

Latest News

Some Thanksgiving traditions include families giving of their time and talents to make sure no...
Lincoln Thanksgiving traditions for families and businesses
Adrian Martinez
Martinez has surgery on injured shoulder
mbb
Nebraska vs. Tennessee St.
Nebraska guard Keon Edwards takes the court prior to the Huskers' game against Tennessee State.
Huskers grind out 79-73 win against Tennessee State