Saturday Forecast: Turning breezy and a bit cooler into Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a beautiful Friday where temperatures soared into the low to mid 60s across much the state, temperatures will be tempered a bit as we head into Saturday and Sunday, though even with the cooler weather, we’ll still be above average. The one thing we’ll have to watch for is some blustery winds into Saturday as a cold front dives south through the state. North and northwest winds are expected to increase through the morning and into the afternoon, with winds potentially gusting as high as 40 MPH at times.

Into Friday evening, clouds are expected to slide through the state with partly to mostly cloudy conditions through late Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Thanks to the clouds, overnight lows should be kept relatively mild for this time of year. Into the day on Saturday, we should start with some cloudiness with a mix of sun and clouds expected through the day. By the afternoon, Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should see mostly sunny skies with cooler and breezy conditions. Outside of a rogue sprinkle or flurry Saturday morning, no moisture is expected for Saturday or Sunday.

We should see mostly to partly sunny skies through the day on Saturday with breezy north and northwest winds. (KOLN)

As mentioned, morning lows on Saturday should be about 10° to 15° above average thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Look for lows in the low 30s to low 40s across the state.

Look for a mild start to Saturday with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

By Saturday afternoon we should see cooler and breezy conditions across the state as a cold front drops through the state into Saturday morning. The coolest temperatures should stay across northern Nebraska where highs will be in the low 50s. Southern sections of the state should see slightly warmer afternoon highs with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. North and northwest winds should increase to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH possible through the afternoon before the winds die down past sunset.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday with blustery north and northwest winds. (KOLN)

Colder weather is expected into Sunday morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through Saturday night. Look for morning lows that will be closer to normal with temperatures falling into the mid 20s across most of the state.

Low temperatures on Sunday should be near normal and in the mid 20s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Warmer weather creeps back into western Nebraska on Sunday as another warm front begins to slide across the state from west to east. We’ll see even cooler conditions into southeastern Nebraska on Sunday as temperatures retreat back to the low 50s with highs in the 60s across western Nebraska. Winds should be lighter and more of the west and southwest by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will range from the low 50s in eastern Nebraska to the mid 60s in the west. (KOLN)

Our overall weather pattern looks to remain unchanged for much of the next week as we’ll continue to ride on the edge of an upper level ridge across the western U.S. This pattern will continue to lead to above average temperatures over the next week with some occasional cold fronts bringing in slightly cooler temperatures - but again even with the brief cool downs, we’ll still be looking at temperatures that are 5° to 10° above normal for late November and early December. Rain and snow chances continue to be lacking as well with little to no chance for any moisture for nearly everyone over the next week. We’ll keep an eye on late next week and into next weekend for a possible pattern shift that would lead to more normal temperatures with perhaps some rain or snow chances finally returning to the forecast.

Temperatures stay above average over the next 7 days with highs ranging from the low 50s to the mid 60s. More dry weather is expected over the next week. (KOLN)

