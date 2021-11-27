Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing in northeast Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street on Friday at around 4 p.m.

According to LPD, an dispute between neighbors escalated when a 51-year-old man stabbed a 45-year-old man. The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The 51-year-old man was arrested for First Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Missing Lincoln teen found safe
Trenton Allsman is reliant on oxygen after COVID-19 caused his lungs to reject. Now he's...
Lincoln man waiting for second double-lung transplant after COVID-19 infection causes rejection
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Iowa defeats Nebraska, 28-21
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Heavy law enforcement presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
NSP: Suspect with gun shot by State Trooper after struggle

Latest News

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday with blustery north and northwest winds.
Saturday Forecast: Turning breezy and a bit cooler into Saturday
LPD File Photo
Missing Lincoln teen found safe
Trenton Allsman is reliant on oxygen after COVID-19 caused his lungs to reject. Now he's...
Lincoln man waiting for second double-lung transplant after COVID-19 infection causes rejection
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Iowa defeats Nebraska, 28-21