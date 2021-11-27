LPD searches for missing 16 year old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 16 year old on Friday.

According to LPD, 16-year-old Enyer Curvelo was last seen in the 4400 block of N 7th Street around 1:30p.m.

Curvelo is developmentally disabled and non-verbal. Last seen wearing a cutoff red sweatshirt, black shorts, and yellow crocs.

Please call 402-441-6000 with information about his location.

