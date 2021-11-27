LSO releases information on officer-involved shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released additional information on an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to LSO investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on information received from a Crime stoppers report on Wednesday Nov. 24.

The Task force is comprised of officers from the Lincoln Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Although dressed in plain clothes and driving unmarked vehicles, the members display their badges and wear ballistic vests that clearly identify them as law enforcement officers.

The officers went to 1905 G Street at around 2:45 P.M. where they observed a Chrysler 300 containing a male driver and a female passenger pull into the parking lot. This vehicle had also been mentioned in previous drug enforcement investigations.

As Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol investigators approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, other investigators made contact with the 21-year-old female passenger.

Upon contact with the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old German Pedraza, investigators observed him attempting to pull out a pistol. As loud verbal commands were given to drop the gun and a struggle ensued to prevent Pedraza from using the pistol, the NSP Investigator fired one round from his duty pistol, striking Pedraza in the neck. Officers immediately began to administer medical aid and summoned Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Medical care was taken over by LFR and Pedraza was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in critical condition.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department at the State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc’s request. The Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department have specialty trained officers who make up an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) team.

The joint LPD-LSO Crime Scene Investigations conducted the investigation of the scene which included serving a search warrant for Apt #17, using Unmanned Ariel System (drone) and other forensic procedures to gather evidence at the scene. Interviews are also being scheduled for the Trooper involved as well as the other officers and the passenger who was on scene.

A loaded pistol was recovered from the Chrysler 300 as well as various quantities of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. Various quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine were recovered pursuant to the service of the search warrant. The 21-year-old passenger was interviewed and released.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a separate internal investigation to ensure their policy and procedures were being followed. The Trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Investigation as is normal protocol.

