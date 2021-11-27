Sunday Forecast: A cooler finish to the holiday weekend; mild weather to start the new work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We expected some cooler weather for Saturday, but the cooler air was a little late to the party, so we actually saw temperatures that were again into the low and mid 60s across southern Nebraska. Everyone though saw some very blustery winds behind the cold front that dropped through the state on Saturday. Behind the front we will see cooler temperatures into the day on Sunday - though we’ll still be above average. And above average temperatures will continue to be the norm as we head into the new work week with some occasional cold fronts bringing us some brief cool downs.

Into Saturday night, partly cloudy skies are expected across eastern Nebraska with skies eventually clearing out as we head overnight tonight. The clearing skies should help temperatures fall into the mid 20s overnight tonight and into early Sunday morning. Then through the day on Sunday, variable cloudiness is expected across the state with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected across the eastern third of the state, which will help keep temperatures a bit cooler by Sunday afternoon.

After we started Saturday with lows in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s, it will be colder as we start Sunday with everyone seeing temperatures fall to the mid 20s across the state.

By Sunday afternoon, eastern Nebraska will see some cooler temperatures while warmer air begins to filter in across western Nebraska. Overall, we should see highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s from east to west across the state.

As we start the new work week, everyone looks to see a nice bump in temperatures with afternoon highs that are expected to be about 20° above average. Look for highs in the mid and upper 60s by Monday afternoon.

Another quick moving cold front will bring us slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday, but we look to start December and meteorological winter with very mild weather as temperatures jump back to the low to mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday before we see temperatures fall off by late next week and into next weekend. Dry weather continues to be the norm as we head over the next week.

