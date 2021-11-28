Local entrepreneurs open brick and mortar shop on “Small Business Saturday”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Small businesses around the nation gain support from shoppers on “Small Business Saturday” during the holiday season.

One local business used the shopping weekend to launch their brick and mortar store.

Copper & Wax Co. came to be when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Michelle Reiflin and Mindy Horn to shut down their spa, Juniper Spa and Yoga Studio, for three months due to restrictions.

On Saturday, the co-owners opened their women-powered candle store in what used to be Juniper’s yoga studio.

“We didn’t have a job, you know, because of the mandates and stuff,” Reiflin said. “We decided to make candles, Mindy used to do it as a hobby and that’s kind of how it happened.”

What started as a hobby turned into a full-fledged side business.

The entrepreneurial pair has co-owned Juniper Spa for the last 10 years, but needed to come up with a way to make an income during the pandemic.

Reiflin and Horn started by selling candles to massage clients and branched out from there.

Each candle is hand poured with bees wax sourced from Nebraska bee farmers.

“We really love our candles and the fact that we can incorporate other local businesses like Nebraska bee farms, getting our wax from them and trying to keep everything as local as possible,” Horn said.

Reiflin and Horn said their candles are non-toxic and made in small batches.

Both run Juniper spa full-time, but hope to make candle making their full-time gig in the future.

Reiflin said their candle scents rotate seasonally, but the hot commodity right now are the holiday scents.

For now, the store is open on Thursday’s from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., but they also wholesale to stores in the area.

“You know, I had just kind of tinkered with it previously, but nothing as in-depth as we’ve done it now,” Horn said. “We’ve got our recipe down and we really love our candles.”

