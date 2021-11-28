Monday Forecast: More mild and dry weather as we finish November, start December

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast continues to advertise warm and dry weather as we get ready to finish November and begin December. In fact, some record and near record highs will be possible at times this week! We’ll keep an eye on Tuesday for a small chance for some light precip across parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska, but right now it doesn’t look like much of anything outside of a few sprinkles.

Into Sunday evening, high cloud cover will continue to drift through the area with quiet and mild conditions across much of the state. Overall, we should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with skies clearing out into the day on Monday. Some high cloud cover will likely drift through the state at times on Monday, but sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected through the balance of the day as we start the new work week.

After starting Sunday with temperatures in the teens and 20s, we’ll be warmer as we start the day on Monday. Look for morning lows in the 30s to low 40s across the state - about 10° to 15° above normal for late November.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected by Monday afternoon as temperatures are expected to surge into the mid and upper 60s across the state with some 70° readings not out of the question for many of us. The record high in Lincoln for Monday is 75° set back in 2014, so that is likely safe, but we’ll be within shouting distance of that record. Some of us though - including North Platte - could get close to a record high on Monday. The warm temperatures will be accompanied by some blustery winds - likely out of the west for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska at 8 to 18 MPH with some wind gusts as high as 25 to 30 MPH possible. As a surface trough cuts across the state, we should see more northwesterly winds across central and western Nebraska, that will be a bit blustery through the afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will slide across the area into the day on Tuesday which will bring clouds back into the forecast with some cooler weather. Look for highs to fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the state with mainly dry weather. There could be some light precipitation across northeastern Nebraska - though with dry air at the surface, we’re expecting most of that moisture to evaporate before it hits the ground.

Wednesday marks the beginning of December and meteorological winter - the coldest three month stretch of the year. It won’t feel much like winter though as temperatures jump back to the mid 60s on Wednesday with highs for most of the state into the low to mid 70s on Thursday. Again, record highs look to be very possible on Thursday. In Lincoln, the record is 68° set back in 2012 and the forecast right now is 69°.

Past Thursday, temperatures begin to trend back downward as we’ll at least try and get to more seasonal temperatures. Look for highs in the upper 50s on Friday with upper 40s to low 50s for highs by next weekend. All of these temperatures over the next week are above normal for Lincoln. Our average high and low by next Sunday is 43° and 21°.

