Nebraska volleyball team to learn its draw for NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will learn its draw for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The complete 2021 tournament field will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Nebraska awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament, which begins with the first and second rounds, Dec. 3-4, on campus sites.

The Huskers finished the regular season ranked 11th.

Their last match was against #6 Purdue on Saturday, which they won 3-1

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.