Nebraska volleyball team to learn its draw for NCAA Tournament
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will learn its draw for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The complete 2021 tournament field will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Nebraska awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament, which begins with the first and second rounds, Dec. 3-4, on campus sites.
The Huskers finished the regular season ranked 11th.
Their last match was against #6 Purdue on Saturday, which they won 3-1
