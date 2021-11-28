Advertisement

People’s City Mission hosts tree auction to feed Lincoln’s homeless

People's City Mission hosted the 11th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall to help feed Lincoln's homeless population. The festival ran from Nov. 24, and 26-28.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the holiday season in full swing, looking at Christmas trees often tops the holiday checklist.

From Nov. 24, 26-28 at Gateway Mall, shoppers not only could look at designer decorated trees, but help the homeless.

People’s City Mission hosted their 11th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

The festival featured 15 designer decorated trees that could be bid on, or bought at the listed price, with all proceeds going to help the homeless.

People’s City Mission CEO, Pastor Tom, said it is an important event to keep the mission running.

“An event like this is very critical to us, and we think it’s a good thing,” Pastor Tom said. “You know, the homeless we house about 80% of the homeless here in Lincoln and we get almost all of our money from the public. So, most of the homeless will be taken care of by human compassion which we think is a great idea.”

The trees are sponsored by Lincoln Businesses and designed to various themes.

Those who want to support the mission can either bid on a tree, or if they don’t want to be outbid, can purchase the tree for the listed price.

Pastor Tom said most of the trees are purchased by the end of the event, which runs until Nov. 28.

Starry Nights is free and also featured a Christmas market with wreaths, smaller trees and mugs to help support the mission in buying meals for the homeless.

All proceeds of the event go directly to the People’s City Mission.

