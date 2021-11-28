Advertisement

Tominaga rallies Huskers past South Dakota

By Eddie Messel
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hosted South Dakota in their final game of a seven game stretch defeating the Coyotes 83-70.

Keisei Tominaga totaled a career-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench. The sophomore has now been in double figures in three of the past four games. Tominaga’s five 3-pointers were a season-high for a Husker and the most since Kobe Webster had seven at Northwestern on March 7, 2021.

Derrick Walker has now been in double figures in four consecutive games, the longest stretch of his career, finishing the day with 15 points. Prior to this season, he had just three career double-figure games.

Bryce McGowens posted his third 20-point game of the season with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. McGowens tied his season high in assists with four.

