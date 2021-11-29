Advertisement

Fortenberry’s legal team combatting federal case with integrity-doubting claims

Fortenberry defense questions government motives
Fortenberry defense questions government motives
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOWT) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s legal team is attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of the Government’s case against him with new court filings on Monday.

Fortenberry’s legal team claimed prosecutors are withholding critical information to his defense.

His lawyers wanted to know the details of the agreement between federal prosecutors and the informant who made the phone call to Fortenberry — the call that he’s accused of lying about the details to investigators.

The government said it will produce the document in due time. That is if they decide to put the informant on the witness stand.

On Monday, Fortenberry’s defense team wondered whether the FBI’s special agent in charge of the investigation, Todd Carter, tainted the case.

RELATED: Fortenberry prepares opponents on two fronts: Congressional challenger, prosecution

The congressman’s defense team included examples in the documentation, saying the agent appeared to have shared racist anti-Muslim and anti-Arab images on social media. Fortenberry’s attorneys called the nine-term congressman a legislative leader in Middle Eastern affairs.

In response, the government said it’s still not sure which witnesses will be called to the stand — so they don’t have to fork over the evidence just yet.

Congressman Fortenberry was indicted back in October. He said he was “shocked and stunned” by the allegations.

Fortenberry is accused of lying to the FBI when it comes to a $30,000 campaign donation in 2015 from a foreign national looking to influence U.S. politics.

The government said he didn’t know about it at the time. Its case hinges on what the congressman told an informant, and federal agents, years later — all of which is on tape, the government claimed.

However, the government said Fortenberry’s defense’s latest requests are overly broad and that prosecutors have already shared more than 11,000 documents related to the case.

A judge will rule on Monday’s questions at a hearing in three weeks.

Fortenberry’s team added that they “find it hard to believe” the informant and lead investigator would not be called as witnesses in the government’s case.

The trial is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Lincoln
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
Investigators with LSO say the man shot in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has died.
LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police tape.
LSO releases information on officer-involved shooting

Latest News

United Way Raising Money for Ride United Initiative
CHI Health monoclonal antibody infusion
CHI Health talks monoclonal antibody infusions, which they've now been giving for a year
CHI Health St. Elizabeth has been using monoclonal antibody treatments for about a year and...
CHI Health St. Elizabeth gives nearly 1,000 monoclonal antibody infusions, helping prevent at least 65 hospitalizations or deaths
U.S. tracks spread of Omicron Variant
Nebraska Health Officials monitoring spread of Omicron variant
COVID-19 Omicron: Nebraska Health officials say vaccination best protection