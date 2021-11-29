LPD investigates burglary at China Buffett

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary they said happened Friday at around 2:30 a.m.

According to LPD, a Ford Focus was parked at China Buffett off 66th and O Streets. An officer approached the car to investigate but the driver sped off.

LPD said that the front window of the restaurant had been broken and a cash box with $300 was missing.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man who is facing burglary charges.

