LPD investigates burglary at China Buffett
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary they said happened Friday at around 2:30 a.m.
According to LPD, a Ford Focus was parked at China Buffett off 66th and O Streets. An officer approached the car to investigate but the driver sped off.
LPD said that the front window of the restaurant had been broken and a cash box with $300 was missing.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man who is facing burglary charges.
