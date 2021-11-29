Advertisement

LPD investigates burglary at China Buffett

(WILX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary they said happened Friday at around 2:30 a.m.

According to LPD, a Ford Focus was parked at China Buffett off 66th and O Streets. An officer approached the car to investigate but the driver sped off.

LPD said that the front window of the restaurant had been broken and a cash box with $300 was missing.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man who is facing burglary charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Lincoln
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police tape.
LSO releases information on officer-involved shooting
LPD responds to stabbing in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Transportation, together with the Nebraska State Patrol and the...
Newest update to Nebraska 511 promises new tools for winter weather season
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher’s death
Meet Harry Styles! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Investigators with LSO say the man shot in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has died.
LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies