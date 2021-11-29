Mild Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures expected on Monday across Nebraska. A cold front will bring clouds on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and a very small chance for morning sprinkles. Mild temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild on Monday with highs around 70 degrees. The record high for Lincoln is 75 degrees set in 2014. West breeze 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Well above average temperatures expected Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a few sprinkles late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Measurable precipitation is not expected. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Low temperatures Monday night will be well above average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning with a few sprinkles possible. Partly sunny and cooler with the highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures for Tuesday but, still above average. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday with highs back into the upper 60s. Record high for December 1st for Lincoln is 70 degrees set in 1998.

December 1st is the first day of Meteorological winter but, it won't feel like winter. (1011 Weather)

Other than a few sprinkles possible Tuesday morning, mainly dry conditions expected over the next 7 Days.

Very little moisture is expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Record high temperatures will be possible on Thursday. A cooling trend at the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend should be dry.

Temperatures expected to be above average with mainly dry conditions. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.