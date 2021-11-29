Advertisement

Mild Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures expected on Monday across Nebraska. A cold front will bring clouds on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and a very small chance for morning sprinkles. Mild temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild on Monday with highs around 70 degrees. The record high for Lincoln is 75 degrees set in 2014. West breeze 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Well above average temperatures expected Monday afternoon.
Well above average temperatures expected Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a few sprinkles late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Measurable precipitation is not expected. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Low temperatures Monday night will be well above average.
Low temperatures Monday night will be well above average.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning with a few sprinkles possible. Partly sunny and cooler with the highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures for Tuesday but, still above average.
Cool temperatures for Tuesday but, still above average.(1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday with highs back into the upper 60s. Record high for December 1st for Lincoln is 70 degrees set in 1998.

December 1st is the first day of Meteorological winter but, it won't feel like winter.
December 1st is the first day of Meteorological winter but, it won't feel like winter.(1011 Weather)

Other than a few sprinkles possible Tuesday morning, mainly dry conditions expected over the next 7 Days.

Very little moisture is expected over the next 7 days.
Very little moisture is expected over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

Record high temperatures will be possible on Thursday. A cooling trend at the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend should be dry.

Temperatures expected to be above average with mainly dry conditions.
Temperatures expected to be above average with mainly dry conditions.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Lincoln
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police tape.
LSO releases information on officer-involved shooting
LPD responds to stabbing in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
Temperatures will be very warm on Monday with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s across the state.
Monday Forecast: More mild and dry weather as we finish November, start December
Warm and breezy weather expected into Monday.
Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast
Temperatures will be a bit cooler for some and a bit warmer for others on Sunday with highs...
Sunday Forecast: A cooler finish to the holiday weekend; mild weather to start the new work week