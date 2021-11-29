Advertisement

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points in the Huskers' win over Sam Houston.
Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens scored 29 points in the Huskers' win over Sam Houston.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

McGowens averaged 20.0 points on 50 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in helping the Huskers to a perfect 2-0 record last week, helping Nebraska enter this week’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge riding a four-game win streak. The 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., had 18 point six rebounds and four assists in NU’s win over Tennessee Tech and followed up that performance with 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday.

McGowens leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring (17.7 ppg) and ranks is second in rebounding (6.9 rpg), as he paces the Huskers in both categories. McGowens is the first Husker men’s basketball player to earn multiple weekly freshman honors since Shavon Shields in 2012-13.

Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 1, as the Huskers travel to NC State. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. on ESPNU and the Huskers Radio Network.

