Rodriguez Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week
Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lexi Rodriguez earned the final Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the 2021 season, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez’s Freshman of the Week distinction is the fourth of her career and the most of any Husker freshman in a single season. She has collected six total weekly awards from the conference this season, having been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Freshman of the Week four times.

The Sterling, Ill., native averaged a team-leading 5.13 digs per set with 1.13 assists per set last week as No. 11 Nebraska split on the road. Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin, Rodriguez finished with a team-best 13 digs and five assists. She followed by tying her career high of 28 digs and added four assists in a win at No. 6 Purdue on Saturday.

NU concluded the regular season as Big Ten runner-up. In Rodriguez’s inaugural campaign, she ranked third among Big Ten players with 4.71 digs per set in conference play.

Nebraska has counted 12 Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

