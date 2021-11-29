Tuesday Forecast: Clouds, cooler weather, and maybe some sprinkles for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into Tuesday will offer us a small bump in our unseasonably warm road of weather this week as clouds and a few sprinkles or passing light rain showers will be possible across the area. We’ll quickly return to seeing temperatures that are more common in early October than early December with record and near record highs expected for Thursday.

Into Monday evening and Monday night, clouds are expected to roll back in across the state as a weak front drops through the area and an upper level wave slides across the area. With mostly cloudy skies overnight and into Tuesday morning, overnight lows should once again remain well above average. Clouds are then expected to clear out into the afternoon hours before more clouds roll back in towards Tuesday night. There will be a small chance for a few spotty shower across the northern and northeastern parts of the state into Tuesday morning. That being said, with the dry air at the surface, much of this may not reach the ground outside of a few sprinkles. Look for rainfall amounts that won’t exceed a 0.10″.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and into the first half of Tuesday with some sprinkles or very light rain possible across northern parts of the state. (KOLN)

As mentioned, with the added cloud cover, overnight lows will once again remain about 10 or so degrees above average for late November. Look for lows in the mid to upper 30s for most with some lower 30s in the far west.

Low temperatures will once again remain above average into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. (KOLN)

We’ll be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with highs retreating back into the middle and upper 50s for most of the state. Even with the cooler weather, these forecast highs are still well above normal.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with added cloud cover. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s for most. (KOLN)

After the brief cool down, we start December and meteorological winter with unusually warm weather. Highs on Wednesday will jump back to the mid 60s to low 70s across the state with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s across the entire state for the day on Thursday.

We'll start December with some very mild weather. Look for highs in the mid 60s to low 70s across the state. (KOLN)

Record highs are expected on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the lower and middle 70s across the state. (KOLN)

The record high on Thursday for Lincoln is 68° set back in 2012 - so we are potentially looking at beating that mark by several degrees. Other record highs for Thursday’s date include: Grand Island - 70° (2012), Hastings - 68° (2012), Omaha - 67° (1973), Norfolk - 66° (1998), North Platte - 69° (2012), Valentine - 74° (1998), McCook - 72° (2012), Scottsbluff - 72° (1941). Many of these areas - if not even all of them - look to set record highs on Thursday.

The forecast past Thursday offers us temperatures that will be trending back closer to normal, though we won’t quite make it that far. Look for highs near 60° on Friday and then into the mid and upper 40s to low 50s for the weekend and into early next week. Normal highs by the weekend are down into the lower 40s for Lincoln. Dry weather continues to be the norm over the next week. Again, we could see a few sprinkles on Tuesday but if we don’t, we may not see anything the rest of the week. Through Monday, we’ve had 16 consecutive dry days in Lincoln - the longest streak so far this year.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected over the coming days with record highs expected on Thursday before cooler weather settles into the area by the weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.