Assault at LCC sends inmate to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center is being treated at the hospital for serious injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate. The assault occurred Monday morning, in the cell shared by both men.

A staff member reported seeing one of the men repeatedly stomp on the head and torso of his cellmate. The inmate responsible for the assault was placed in restraints and escorted out of the area. The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

